 NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Rape Of 57-Year-Old Patient In Panipat Hospital
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NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Rape Of 57-Year-Old Patient In Panipat Hospital

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a reported rape of a 57-year-old woman during a diagnostic test at Civil Hospital in Panipat. The woman died during treatment at PGIMS Rohtak on August 18. NHRC issued notices to Haryana’s Chief Secretary and Panipat SP, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Rape Of 57-Year-Old Patient In Panipat Hospital
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Rape Of 57-Year-Old Patient In Panipat Hospital | X

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report about the death of a 57-year-old woman, who was subjected to rape during a diagnostic test at Civil Hospital of Panipat in Haryana on 16th August 2026. She died during treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science in Rohtak on 18th August 2026.

NHRC flags possible human rights violation

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Haryana Chief Secretary and Panipat Superintendent of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

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According to the media report, carried on 19th August 2026, the terminally ill patient was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment, where the doctors had prescribed X-ray and CT scan tests. Reportedly, the machine operator had raped the victim inside the CT scan room and threatened not to disclose the incident to anyone.

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