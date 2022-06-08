NHAI builts 75km highway in record time, enters Guinness World Record

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has created a world record. The Guinness World Record certified that the record for constructing the longest highway stretch of 75 kilometres (km) between Amravati and Akola in as less as 105 hours and 33 minutes.

The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted about the same and confirmed about the news.

“The longest piece of asphalt/bituminous concrete laid continuously was achieved by Raj Path Infracon Pvt. Ltd. and Jagdish Kadam (both India) between Amravati and Akola Districts on NH53, India from 3 to 7 June 2022," says the certificate by the Guinness World Records.

The NHAI lodged its name in the Guinness World Records “by constructing 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete in Single Lane on the section of NH-53 between Amravati to Akola", tweeted Nitin Gadkari.

“This 75 Km single lane continuous Bituminous Concrete Road is equivalent to 37.5 Km of 2-Lane Paved shoulder road and the team of 800 @NHAI_Official employees," the Union Minister added.

“...and 720 workers including team of Independent Consultants were involved in the job that started on 3rd June, 2022 at 7:27 AM and was completed on 7th June, 2022 at 5:00pm."