 NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR Head Amit Chakraborty Sent To 10 Days Judicial Custody In UAPA Case
HomeIndiaNewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR Head Amit Chakraborty Sent To 10 Days Judicial Custody In UAPA Case

Purkayastha and Chakraborty were taken into custody on October 4. The UAPA case against NewsClick had been initiated back in August following allegations by The New York Times.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in Delhi Police Custody | ANI

In an ongoing UAPA case, a Delhi Court has ordered the remand of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakraborty to 10 days of judicial custody.

The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur at Patiala House Courts when Purkayastha and Chakraborty appeared in court after the conclusion of their 7-day police custody.

Purkayastha and Chakraborty were taken into custody on October 4. The UAPA case against NewsClick had been initiated back in August following allegations by The New York Times, claiming that the news website was one of the Chinese propaganda outlets financially supported by American tech mogul Neville Roy Singham. In the lead-up to these arrests, the Delhi police conducted raids at over 30 places and interrogated more than 35 journalists, confiscating their electronic devices as well.

