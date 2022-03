Chandigarh: Newly incudted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to launch an anti-corruption helpline on Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day i.e. on March 23.



People of the state will be able to lodge complaints on corruption via WhatsApp.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 03:48 PM IST