New Video Shows People Screaming For Help Before Being Burnt Alive In Delhi's Palam Building Fire

Screengrab | X/@Saurabh_MLAgk

Delhi: A new video from the devastating fire in south-west Delhi’s Palam area has surfaced. The video shows two or three people shouting for help as they were enveloped in plumes of grey smoke from the building while firefighting efforts were underway, and attempts were being made to rescue them.

The video shows a ladder being used to evacuate them. Reportedly, the hydraulic lift of the fire brigade was not working.

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The video was posted by former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, in response to the PMO’s post offering condolences to the bereaved families and announcing ex-gratia.

"Please see this. The family members can be seen shouting for help and they could have been saved," the former minister said.

"But the hydraulic lift of firebrigade did not function. And 9 members of a family were burnt alive in presence of police & fire officials. In desperation, a father threw his 6 months daughter from third floor and then jumped himself. They r serious too."

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At least nine people, including three children, were killed and several sustained serious injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building near Shri Ram Chowk, close to the Palam Metro station in southwest Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The PMO announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.