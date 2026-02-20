 New Video Angle Shows Commoners Thrashing 'Shirtless' Youth Congress Workers During AI Summit Protest | VIDEO
A new video angle from the India AI Impact Summit shows commoners allegedly thrashing ‘shirtless’ Youth Congress workers during their protest inside the venue. The cadres had disrupted proceedings by raising slogans against the Prime Minister. As tensions escalated, attendees confronted the protesters, leading to chaotic scenes. Delhi Police later detained the workers and initiated legal action.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
New Delhi: High-voltage drama unfolded at the venue of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a dramatic ‘shirtless’ protest inside Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

However, what began as a political demonstration soon escalated, with videos now showing protesters allegedly being thrashed by attendees and visitors present at the venue.

Protest Turns Chaotic

Youth Congress cadres entered the summit premises, removed their shirts as a mark of dissent, and raised slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the organisation of the event. Protesters shouted, “India’s dignity is not up for negotiation” and “Inquilab Zindabad,” briefly disrupting the high-profile gathering.

Multiple videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, capturing the workers chanting slogans and gesturing in protest inside the summit hall.

Attendees Confront Protesters

In a fresh video emerging online, a different angle of the incident shows several visitors and attendees confronting the protesters. Some individuals are seen allegedly pushing and manhandling the Youth Congress workers amid the chaos. The situation appeared tense as security personnel attempted to control the disruption.

The visuals show that commoners present at the technology-focused event reacted strongly to the sudden political protest inside the venue.

Police Action Initiated

Delhi Police later detained the protesting workers and stated that legal action is being initiated in connection with the disruption caused at the summit venue.

The incident shifted focus away from the AI discussions and turned the spotlight on a political flashpoint, triggering sharp reactions from both the ruling party and the Opposition.

