New twist in 'toolkit' case: Congress demands FIR against ex Chhattisgarh CM Dr. Raman Singh

A new twist occurred in the toolkit case, when Chhattisgarh State Congress ex-joint secretary Binod Tiwari filed a complaint with police against ex-Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh on Monday.

It accused the ex-CM and other senior leaders of BJP of knowingly breaching section 144. Binod Tiwari alleged Singh intentionally breached the epidemic law and acted as super-spreaders by organizing mass protest in-front of Civil Lines police station. "Within 24 hours if FIR was not lodged, we will take other measures to get the offence registered," added Tiwari.

In the toolkit case, Singh was summoned by Civil Lines police station and was served a notice which said that he must remain present in his residence at 12:30 pm on Monday to record his statement. Notably, in the case the Civil Lines police had already lodged an FIR on May 19. Moreover, in the case, a team under City Superintendent of Police (Civil Lines) Nasar Siddhiqui recorded Singh’s statement on Monday. Singh gave written replies to the questions mentioned in the notice sent to him last week, said ASP Lakhan Patel.