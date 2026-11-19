New PUC Certificate Rules 2026: BS-VI Vehicles Get Longer Validity, Check Renewal Timeline For All Categories | Representational pic

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has introduced revised guidelines for the validity of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, changing how frequently vehicle owners must renew the mandatory document. The new rules establish different validity periods depending on a vehicle's emission standard, age and whether it is used for personal or commercial transportation.

The changes have been notified under the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, through an official Gazette notification issued on Thursday, November 19.

One of the key changes is the extended validity offered to newer BS-VI compliant vehicles. Meanwhile, vehicles following older Bharat Stage emission standards will continue to have shorter certificate renewal cycles.

BS-VI Vehicles To Get Longer PUC Certificate Validity

Under the revised framework, the validity of PUC certificates for BS-VI vehicles will depend on their age and category.

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For BS-VI compliant non-transport vehicles, the certificate will remain valid for three years if the vehicle is up to six years old. Once the vehicle crosses six years, but is not more than 10 years old, owners will have to renew the certificate every year.

Vehicles that are older than 10 years will require a fresh PUC certificate every six months.

The renewal schedule is slightly different for commercial and other transport vehicles. BS-VI compliant transport vehicles that are up to six years old will receive PUC certificates valid for two years.

For vehicles aged above six years and up to 10 years, the renewal requirement will be annual. Those exceeding 10 years will have to undergo PUC renewal every six months.

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PUC Validity For BS-I, BS-II, BS-III And BS-IV Vehicles

The revised rules also clarify the renewal requirements for vehicles that comply with older emission standards.

Owners of vehicles meeting BS-I, BS-II and BS-III norms will be required to renew their Pollution Under Control certificates every three months. Vehicles complying with BS-IV emission standards will have a longer validity period of six months.

What Vehicle Owners Should Know About The New PUC Rules

A valid PUC certificate is a mandatory document for motor vehicles in India, confirming that their emissions fall within the prescribed pollution limits. Vehicle owners are required to get their vehicles tested at authorised emission testing centres and renew the certificate according to the applicable validity period.

The latest amendment introduces a more age-based renewal system for BS-VI vehicles, allowing newer vehicles to go longer between certificate renewals while requiring older vehicles to undergo more frequent checks.

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