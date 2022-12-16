New Delhi: Teacher thrashes class 5 student and throws off first floor in Karol Bagh

Representative pic

New Delhi: In the light of events that involved child abuse, an incident is reported from Delhi's Karol Bagh on Friday where a teacher attacked a class 5 girl with scissors and flung her from the first floor of school.

The victim Vandana was attacked by her teacher Gita in her school, Balika Vidyalaya. She is admitted to the hospital and is believed to be in a critical state. Gita is arrested by the police.

The witnesses have however stated to the police that such incidents in this schools are not uncommon.

More details of the story are awaited.