 New Delhi: Biological Diversity Bill Passed In House
The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill as approved by a Joint Parliamentary Committee after 42 minutes of discussion in the post-lunch session.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Braving noisy scenes by the opposition for the PM's statement on Manipur incidents, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed by a voice vote the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill as approved by a Joint Parliamentary Committee after 42 minutes of discussion in the post lunch session.

Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav piloted the Bill and get it passed by the House, urging the chair to take it up ahead of other legislative business listed for the day. The House was later adjourned till 5 pm.

Earlier in the day, the ruckus forced Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the sitting up to 2 pm.

