AISA President Neha Bora Arrives At Delhi Police Station To Furnish Peace Bond | Video

AISA President Neha Bora Arrives At Police Station To Furnish Peace Bond | Video | File Pic

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora arrived at Delhi's Mandir Marg police station on Saturday to furnish a peace bond before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed her plea challenging a police notice directing her to execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety.

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Bora had earlier said she would not sign the peace bond, questioning the rationale behind the preventive proceedings initiated against her.

“Whose peace am I being asked to keep?” she asked, challenging the notice issued under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on October 17.

The notice directed the student leader to appear before the SEM and show cause why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety “for keeping peace for a period of inquiry”.

Addressing the press at the CPI(ML) Liberation Parliamentary office in Delhi, Bora said peaceful demonstrations on the streets were a democratic right. She questioned how raising concerns against the government could be considered a threat to peace.

(With Inputs From PTI)