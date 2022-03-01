'Never thought I'd come home alive': West Bengal students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine talk about ‘scary’ experience

Kolkata: At a time when an Indian student Navin S G (resident of Karnataka) was killed in Ukraine, a student from Bengal after returning to her home claimed that many Indian students have been beaten at the Poland and Romania borders and were prevented from crossing the borders.

Jyoti Singh from Durgapur’s Panagarh claimed that Indians were being beaten at Poland and Romania borders and were also not allowed to cross the borders.

“Our University authorities told us to stay back. We survived on biscuits for several days. After booking the flight tickets it got cancelled on February 24 as Russia had already attacked Ukraine. Some of our friends went to Kyiv to catch flights and got stuck there. We are lucky to have returned to our country,” said Jyoti.

Pushpak Swarnakar, a medical student who was stranded in Kyiv for several days, hired a 50-seater bus with his friends and reached Romania.

“My son has reached Romania and is safe under the Indian Embassy in Romania. They had to wait for several days and nights under open sky in minus temperature before crossing the border,” said Swarnakar’s father, a resident of Sonarpur.

Seikh Mikhail of Howrah is also stranded in Romania and is contacting the Indian Embassy so that he along with his friends can reach India. Mikhail also claimed that he too is spending days under open sky in freezing temperatures.

Rupam Mondal, who managed to flee to Kharkiv with his friends by train, claimed that there was continuous hurling of bombs since morning for which they could not get out of the bunker.

“We were preparing food in the hostel building when suddenly bombing started. It felt like an earthquake. I never imagined I will be alive as it was really scary,” mentioned Mondol.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:07 PM IST