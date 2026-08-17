‘Never Accepted Invite’: CJI Surya Kant Breaks Silence On NALSAR Convocation Row

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant | File

New Delhi: After Bar Council of India (BCI) retracted the order of blackballing of the graduates from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (Nalsar) University of Law, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has reacted to the controversy.

CJI Surya Kant said that he has not accepted the invitation to be chief guest at the ceremony. A section of students were opposing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's presence at the convocation

CJI Surya Kant said that he "never consented to Nalsar's invitation", Times of India quoted him as saying. "The question of me attending the convocation does not arise," CJI said.

Four days ago, Nalsar confirmed it had, in keeping with tradition, invited CJI Kant to be chief guest at the ceremony that is likely to be held at the end of Aug or in Sept.

Around 400 students out of Nalsar's 1,400-odd students had opposed CJI Kant as chief guest, citing his remarks during a hearing on petitions related to the students' march to Parliament on July 20 and alleged police excesses.

For the unversed, a huge controversy was sparked after, on August 13, the Bar Council issued a circular to all State Bar Councils not to enrol any student who graduated from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, in 2026 as an advocate until further orders.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra also sought a report from the university identifying students allegedly involved in organising or mobilising the campaign against the CJI’s proposed participation.

Supreme Court intervenes

The BCI’s action triggered widespread criticism. The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court, where CJI Surya Kant disapproved of the council’s intervention and directed that no punitive action be taken against students or faculty of any law university by the BCI or any State Bar Council.

“If they have a cause to protest, BCI has nothing to do with this. We are with you. Students have written a letter to me. It’s a dialogue between students and me. This was absolutely unnecessary. Totally uncalled for," the CJI said during the proceedings.

BCI retracts decision

After the backlash, the BCI retracted its earlier decision and clarified that all 2026 NALSAR graduates could enrol as advocates.

The council subsequently announced that it had decided to drop all proceedings against the graduating batch. BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra also apologised to law students, saying he sincerely regretted and apologised if any of his words or letters connected with the controversy had hurt their feelings.