Netizens Troll RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav After His Fish-Eating Video Goes Viral

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Eating Fish Video Goes Viral | Canva/X

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was trolled after a video of him eating fish went viral on social media.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was trolled on social media after a video of him went viral. In the video, he was seen eating fish in a helicopter, which sparked controversy on the internet.

Tejaswi Yadav video went viral

After the video of Tejashvi Yadav went viral on social media, many politicians, including BJP, attacked Tejaswi and called him "seasonal Sanatani." Hearing this, Tejaswi Yadav, on Wednesday, said that he uploaded the video to "test the IQ of BJP and the Godi media followers." He also pointed out and said that the video was from a day before the Navratri.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens Reaction

The video went viral during Navratri, which offended many people. Many people said that him eating non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Navratri was wrong.

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens started reacting to it. Many netizens were trolled and offended by Tejashwi Yadav's action.

Chandan Sharma wrote on X , "You were not looking at the IQ of the devotees, you were showing your status and how low minded you are. #Tejaswi_Yadav_demands_apology You knew that it was Navratri, yet you deliberately posted a video of eating fish and tried to enjoy, then you took this fun not from the devotees of Modi ji but from the devotees of Maa Adishakti, you named your daughter Katyayani after her. Isn't it? God is watching everything, if you have even a little bit of shame left then apologize to Mother Adishakti, otherwise God will do justice."

आप भक्तों का IQ नहीं देख रहे थे, आप अपना औकात दिखा रहे थे कि कि आप कितने नीच बुद्धि के हैं। #तेजस्वी_यादव_माफी_मांगों



आपको मालूम था कि नवरात्रि है फिर भी जानबूझकर मछली खाते हुए वीडियो डाला और मजा लेने का कोशिश किया तो यह मजा आप मोदी जी के भक्तों से नहीं बल्कि मां आदिशक्ति के… pic.twitter.com/uF78tc0m98 — Chandan Sharma (@ChandanSharmaG) April 10, 2024

Jitendra Pratap Singh shared a screenshot of Tejashwi Yadav and wrote, "Some sycophants are saying that Tejashwi Yadav did not eat fish on the first day of Navratri.

Brother, I was not sitting in the helicopter. Tejashwi Yadav himself has shared the live video. The video is of 9th April and 9th April was the first day of Navratri."

कुछ चरण चाटुकार कह रहे हैं कि तेजस्वी यादव ने नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मछली नहीं खाई



भाई मैं तो हेलीकॉप्टर में बैठा नहीं था खुद तेजस्वी यादव ने लाइव वीडियो शेयर किया है 9 अप्रैल का वीडियो है और 9 अप्रैल को ही नवरात्रि का पहला दिन था pic.twitter.com/nLgHZoX7sZ — 🇮🇳Jitendra pratap singh🇮🇳 (@jpsin1) April 10, 2024

While many trolled Tejashwi Yadav, some also supported people.

I-N-D-I-A shared a clip of Khan sir on X and wrote, "Anyone who is feeling hurt by Tejashwi Yadav ji's eating fish can ease his pain by watching this video of Khan Sir. By the way, the video of Tejashwi Yadav ji eating fish is of 08 April."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

कल तेजस्वी यादव जी ने अपने X अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया जिसमें वह और मुकेश सहनी मछली और रोटी खाते हुए देखे जा रहे हैं।



वीडियो शेयर करने पर उसके कैप्शन के साथ लिखा हुआ था यह वीडियो 8 तारीख का है मगर



ट्रॉल अंधभक्त वह वीडियो देखकर कहने लगे कि तेजस्वी यादव ने नवरात्रि में मछली… pic.twitter.com/0iSvXrKjsr — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) April 10, 2024

One Jaiky Yadav wrote, "Yesterday Tejashwi Yadav ji shared a video on his X account in which he and Mukesh Sahni are seen eating fish and roti. When the video was shared, it was written in the caption that this video is of 8th but Troll blind devotees started saying after watching the video that Tejashwi Yadav has eaten fish during Navratri whereas It is clearly written on that post that the video is of 8th i.e. one day before Navratri. These people do not have any work of their own to show for publicity, so they just keep finding faults in other people."