Netizens tear into Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for asking them to eat carrots even as Delhi turned into gas chamber

Amid heavy pollution and a health emergency in India’s capital, Delhi, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan advised people to eat carrots to avoid health hazards from the increasing pollution.

The Minister tweeted tips with the #EatRightIndia and #EatRightIndia_34 for people to practise and prevent themselves from falling prey to pollution-related illnesses.

The tweet also had a caricature of the politician eating a carrot.

The tweet read, “Eating carrots helps the body get Vitamin A, potassium, and antioxidants which protect against night blindness common in India. Carrots also help against other pollution-related harm to health”.

The tweet was obviously not well received by Netizens. In no time, Twitter had the hashtags trending with memes, questions and a general calling out of the politicians for not doing enough to curtail the pollution.