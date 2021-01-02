Netas make beeline to meet ailing Dada

Kolkata

Amid suffering a minor cardiac arrest, political speculation of former Team India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly joining politics rose high as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and other political leaders went to meet the former skipper at Woodlands Hospital on Saturday, where he was rushed after complaining ‘uneasiness’.

Cardiologist Aftab Khan, a member of the medical board, said, “Ganguly reached the hospital within the golden hour which helped us begin treatment on time. Preliminary investigations indicated a cardiac condition and an angiography was done. It revealed 3 blockages, including a 90% block in one of the arteries. An angioplasty was done to remove it and a stent has been implanted. He will be under observation for 48 hours, further action will be taken by the board in due course.”

After a tweet for his speedy recovery earlier in the day, Mamata later met Ganguly at the hospital and spoke with the doctors of medical board.

“It difficult to accept such a young and fit sportsperson like him suffered a cardiac arrest. Ganguly is stable and talked with me. I spoke to the doctors and told them to take all proper measures while treating Ganguly,” said Mamata after coming out of the hospital.

Further, Dhankar after getting the news spoke with the doctors and went to the hospital to see the ill BCCI chief.

“I have spoken with the doctors, who told me they are giving the former skipper the best treatment. I have instructed them to inform me for every help. We are really proud of Ganguly as he has won laurels for the country. He is fit now and I hope he will get on the field sooner than later,” said Dhankhar.

Left Front leader and senior politburo member Sujan Chakraborty, who too visited Ganguly at Woodlands Hospital claimed though the BJP and the TMC were trying to cashi in on the situation for the upcoming assembly poll, his visit to the hospital is just to see the ‘Pride of Bengal and India’.

Not just the TMC supremo and the Governor the ailing former left-handed batsman at the hospital, from close aide of Ganguly it was learnt Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken with Ganguly’s wife Dona to enquire about the latter’s health and assured her of all possible help.

Apart from the politicians wishes of ‘speedy recovery’ of the former Indian captain and BCCI president started pouring in since morning.