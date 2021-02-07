Netaji's kin says relic at Victoria Memorial exhibition is fake, researcher cries foul

Kolkata: At a time when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s kin Sugata Bose is involved in a row over a Netaji relic at an exhibition in Victoria Memorial on the man's 125th birth anniversary, researcher Purabi Roy has said that Sugata should first come up clear about his source to authentic his claims.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Roy, a Netaji researcher, said that Sugata, without naming his sources, is just trying to come to limelight.

“In order to authenticate his claims, Sugata Bose should first come clear on his source. Just to win the limelight of being a part of the Netaji family, Sugata has sent a letter to the Victoria Memorial curator,” mentioned Purabi Roy.

Notably, in the letter to the Victoria Memorial authorities, Netaji Research Bureau chairperson and grand nephew of Netaji Sugata Bose stated that Netaji's resignation letter from the Indian Civil Service which has been put up for exhibition is false.

In the letter, Bose had also urged the Victoria Memorial curator Jayanta Sengupta to immediately discard the fake relic.

“You never asked us for Netaji’s resignation letter or anything else and we supplied nothing to you directly. Krishna Bose, in 1971, had found the original letter of resignation signed by Netaji in the Indian Office of Records in London,” stated the letter.

Another Netaji kin Chandra Kumar Bose said that since he didn’t visit the exhibition he cannot authenticate the claim made by Sugata Bose.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23 had inaugurated postal stamps and dedicated galleries ‘Nirbhik Subhas’ (Fearless Subhas) and ‘Biplabi Bharat’ to celebrate 125 th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

However, till the time of reporting, despite several attempts both Sugata Bose and Victoria Memorial curator Jayanta Sengupta could not be contacted.