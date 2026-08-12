Netaji's Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose Plans New 'Azad Hind Party', Says Gen Z Protests Inspired Move |

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose is planning to launch a new political outfit, the Azad Hind Party, with a focus on young voters and the ideology associated with Netaji. Bose said the recent Gen Z-led protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar played a key role in inspiring him to establish the new political platform.

Bose, who recently quit the Trinamool Congress after an earlier stint with the BJP, said the proposed party would seek to provide a political alternative to young Indians who, according to him, are increasingly frustrated with the existing political and administrative system.

Bose said the energy displayed by young people during the Jantar Mantar protests reminded him of the role played by the youth in India's freedom movement. According to an India Today report, he said the proposed Azad Hind Party would be based on Netaji’s vision of an inclusive and secular India and would primarily seek to bring progressive and young people under one political banner.

Bose also levelled allegations of widespread corruption across political parties and various institutions, claiming that issues in sectors such as education, healthcare and industry had contributed to growing public dissatisfaction.

He said young Indians were 'fed up' with governments, administrations and institutions and needed a political platform through which they could raise their concerns and fight for their rights. According to Bose, the proposed party would attempt to channel this discontent into a political movement inspired by Netaji’s Azad Hind Fauj.

From BJP To TMC, Now His Own Political Outfit

The proposed party marks another turn in Bose’s political career. He joined the BJP in 2016 and remained associated with the party for around seven years. Bose said he had joined the BJP after being assured that an Azad Hind Morcha would be created within the party to promote Netaji’s ideology.

Bose claimed that he had been expected to lead the proposed platform and take Netaji’s message across the country. However, according to him, the Azad Hind Morcha was never formed despite his waiting for several years.

After leaving the BJP, Bose joined the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. He said he was told that the TMC believed in Netaji’s ideology and that he would get an opportunity to work towards promoting his political legacy.

Bose subsequently resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led party, citing personal reasons. He has also expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as mundane, low-level politics within mainstream political parties.

Bose said the Azad Hind Party would aim to attract young people as well as those who believe in progressive, inclusive and secular politics. He said the organisation would seek to build a political movement around Netaji’s ideals while giving the youth a greater role in the country’s political process.

For Bose, the recent Gen Z protests served as the immediate trigger for attempting to build an independent political platform after his experiences with both the BJP and TMC.

The proposed Azad Hind Party will now have to convert its appeal among young people and the legacy of Netaji into an organised political movement, with electoral support likely to be its biggest test.