Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada receives Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah at Indira Gandhi International Airport. | X/@MEAIndia

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day state visit to India, marking his first visit to the country since assuming office in March 2026. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport, where Union Minister Jitin Prasada was present to receive him.

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Shah is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit also marks his first bilateral foreign trip in his capacity as Nepal's Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shah is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at 6 pm on Sunday. No other engagements have been scheduled for the day.

Balendra Shah To Hold Talks With PM Modi On Monday

On Monday, Shah will attend a ceremonial reception and meeting at the President's office at 10 am. He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute before heading to Hyderabad House for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders are scheduled to exchange agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) at 12:25 pm, followed by a joint press conference.

Later in the afternoon, Shah will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 3:15 pm. According to the MEA, he is scheduled to depart from New Delhi for Nepal at 4:50 pm.

India-Nepal Ties In Focus During Two-Day Visit

The MEA said the visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, which share longstanding historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.

It will also offer an opportunity for both sides to review their extensive bilateral cooperation and explore ways to further strengthen their partnership. Shah is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on November 23.

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