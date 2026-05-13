NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: From Legal Challenges To Mental Health Crisis, Sudden Exam Cancellation Triggers A Domino Effect Of Anxiety

Students protest against NTA after NEET UG paper leak | ANI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination on May 12, 2026, following conclusive evidence of a widespread paper leak. This unprecedented decision directly affects over 22.79 lakh candidates who registered for the medical entrance test. The move came after a massive public outcry and investigations revealed that the integrity of the examination held on May 3 had been fundamentally compromised.

Judicial scrutiny and demands for systemic overhaul

The breach was brought to light by the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group, which uncovered a document containing 410 questions that had been circulated as a "guess paper" weeks before the exam.

Detailed analysis later confirmed a staggering overlap with the actual test, including 120 Chemistry questions and 90 Biology questions. In total, questions worth nearly 600 out of 720 marks were accessible to certain candidates ahead of time. This sensitive material was reportedly digitized using portable scanners and distributed across encrypted platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp to evade detection.

Advocate Anik Iktear Uddin, Managing Partner at Prime Legal Law Firm in Bengaluru, highlights the legal gravity of this collapse.

"The integrity and credibility of examinations such as NEET are of paramount importance, as the future of lakhs of students depends upon a fair, transparent, and merit-based selection process. The recent cancellation of NEET UG 2026 following allegations of paper leaks reported across multiple states has once again made the examination process highly prone to litigation and judicial scrutiny," Advocate Anik told The Free Press Journal.

"Reports indicating that nearly 120 to 150 out of 300 questions allegedly matched leaked materials reflect the seriousness and organised nature of the malpractice. Since the matter involves multi-state ramifications and the NTA functions as a central authority, the Supreme Court may entertain writ petitions filed by affected students or even take suo motu cognisance," he said.

"Repeated allegations relating to examination fraud, impersonation, proxy candidates and paper leaks witnessed in 2008, 2021–22, 2024, and now 2026 demonstrate the urgent need for stricter safeguards, technological oversight, constitution of a Special Task Force, and stringent criminal proceedings against those responsible, while ensuring that lakhs of students are not left in prolonged uncertainty and distress by setting a stringent process to reconduct the exam under judicial overview," Anik said.

Reflecting this push for judicial intervention, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the “systemic failure” of the NTA. The petition, filed through advocate Tanvi Dubey, seeks directions to replace or fundamentally restructure the NTA and to conduct a fresh NEET-UG 2026 examination under judicial supervision. The plea asks the court to direct the Union government to replace the NTA with a “more robust, technologically advanced, and autonomous body” for conducting NEET examinations.

Criminal network and monetary trail

Authorities have identified a sophisticated multi-state network operating across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Bihar and Uttarakhand. The leak is believed to have originated at a printing press in Nashik, Maharashtra. During the early stages of the leak, the question papers were sold for sums ranging between Rs7.3 lakh and Rs10 lakh, though prices dropped significantly to approximately Rs30,000 on the night before the examination.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A four-member team of CBI arrive at Crime Branch Unit-2 office in Nashik to take custody of an accused of alleged paper leak of NEET-UG 2026 Exam, Shubham Khairnar. He was arrested by Nashik Crime Branch. pic.twitter.com/7QE7QfBmU6 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

Several key individuals have been arrested, including a medical student from Nashik and a career counsellor from Sikar, as the investigation expands to include over 45 suspects.

FAIMA has sought a direction to the CBI to file a status report before the Supreme Court within four weeks regarding the investigation. This includes details of the network identified, arrests made, persons charged and the progress of prosecution. The petition also seeks the publication of centre-wise results as and when available to enable transparent detection of anomalies.

Proposed reforms and modernisation

The FAIMA plea also seeks the constitution of a High-Powered Monitoring Committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, along with a cybersecurity expert and a forensic scientist, to supervise the re-conduct of NEET-UG 2026 until a new independent examination body is formally constituted.

Further, the petition seeks a direction to re-conduct the exam under the scrutiny of this committee until a proposed National Examination Intermediary Council (NEIC) or an interim oversight body has verified the security of the revised process. To eliminate physical chain-of-custody risks, the plea advocates for digital locking of question papers and a transition to a Computer Based Test (CBT) model.

Psychological toll on aspirants

The cancellation has disrupted the academic trajectory of roughly 22.05 lakh candidates who appeared for the test across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations. While the NTA has waived fees for the upcoming re-test, families are grappling with the sunk costs of travel and accommodation. Beyond the logistical hurdles, the emotional impact on students who have spent years in high-pressure coaching environments is profound.

Dr Anshu Kulkarni, a psychiatrist at the SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Mumbai explains the mental health crisis currently unfolding, "Children prepare for two to four years for these highly competitive entrance exams, often through integrated education programmes specifically designed for that purpose. This creates immense ongoing pressure. For most students, completing the exam after such rigorous preparation is a massive relief. However, without a definite date, many may lose their momentum. These students have undergone years of intense training, often taking mock exams two or three times a week. This unpredictability is now fueling deep anxiety among those who believed they had finally reached the finish line."

Path toward recovery and re-examination

The NTA has committed to conducting a fresh examination and is expected to release new dates and admit cards within the next week. To minimise further distress, the agency has confirmed that no fresh registrations will be required.

As students wait for a new timeline, there is a need for a balanced approach to the interim period. Dr Kulkarni suggests practical ways for families to handle this uncertainty.

"Caregivers/parents can support children by actively listening to and validating their fears and concerns. Encouraging them to take small stepssuch as reading or solving shorter topics allows for low-pressure exploration and reflection on their progress. It is helpful to remind them that this period is self-limited and will soon be defined focusing on what is within their control versus what is not can alleviate helplessness. Utilising available data and engaging in regular reflection will further provide positive reinforcement. Finally, maintaining a healthy routine including regular exercise, a consistent sleep-wake cycle, nourishing meals and proper hydration is essential for their well-being."