NEET UG 2021: Last day to register for exam; apply at neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET UG 2021 registration window will be closed today, August 10. Candidates who still wish to apply for the exam can do so on neet.nta.nic.in by the end of the day.

The application correction window for the exam will open on August 11 and will be available till August 14.

In a first, medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday

The languages which are now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English, he said.

He also said that a new exam centre for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.

The NEET (UG) paper pattern which consisted of 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology) subjects till now, will consist of 35 compulsory questions under section A per subject and 15 questions under section B per subject out of which students have to attempt any 10 questions.

Following change in the paper pattern of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2021, students have demanded postponement of the exam from September 12, to October to secure more time for preparation.

The NEET 2021 which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was earlier scheduled on August 1, however, it is now slated to be held on September 12.

(With inputs from Ronald Rodrigues)