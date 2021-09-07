NEET UG 2021: After Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi condemns Centre's inaction on rescheduling exam

Not long after Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the centre for being "blind to student's distress," after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 21, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also followed suit, criticising the BJP led central government for not paying heed to students' concerns.

"Time after time the government pushes on against the legitimate demands of students across India. Why is it so hard for those in power to hear out and help those who are the future of our nation? Does their mental health and well being not matter?," she wrote on Twitter.

Both the siblings' remarks come a day after the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination scheduled for September 12.

"We are not inclined to pass any order. Sorry. You (the petitioner) may approach and make your representation to the Competent Authorities with your prayers and reliefs you seek," the bench led by Justice Khanwilkar said and refused to interfere with the petition and pass any order on the issue.

The petition was filed before the Supreme Court by many students belonging to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Private, Compartment and Patrachar (candidates) to defer the NEET-UG 2021.

The Supreme Court, after going through the arguments and submissions made by the parties in the case, refused to entertain the petition after noting that the petition has no merit.

The advocate for the petitioners argued that medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 06:26 PM IST