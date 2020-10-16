NEET-UG 2020: Students share screenshots as ntaneet.nic.in crashes

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG result 2020 today at 4 PM. However, the website to check the results - ntaneet.nic.in - has crashed.

Many students took to Twitter and posted screenshots of the crashed website. "This site can’t be reached. ntaneet.nic.in took too long to respond," read the message.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: