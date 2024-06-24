NEET Exams Row: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP, Alleges Paper Leaks For Political Gain

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

New Delhi, June 24: Amid the row over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a jibe at the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that the latter gets exam papers leaked to "please" its people.

Speaking to reporters here in the national capital, Yadav said, "This is nothing new. This is an old way of the BJP. If you see history, the BJP gets exam papers leaked to please its people. This was a huge issue in UP and now it has reached Delhi. They have cheated crores of people".

BJP does paper leaks to benefit their people. They have been doing this for long.



Akhilesh Yadav on NEET and UGC-NET paper leaks.. pic.twitter.com/tY2cswG8Ce — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) June 24, 2024

The SP Chief further expressed gratitude towards the people of the country, stating, "I would like to express gratitude towards the people of the country who voted in order to save the Constitution."

Attacking the BJP government, he stated that people are now tired of waiting for "good days". "Achche din ka intezaar karte karte log thak gaye! (People got tired of waiting for 'good days'). I hope the country sees happy days in the coming times", he said. The SP Chief was also seen engaging in an informal and playful chat with the reporters.

The NTA, which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams. This resulted in several protests across the country, with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns.

Earlier today, the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced with various prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, taking oaths as Members of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing mediapersons ahead of the commencement of the Parliament Session took an indirect jab at the Congress over the Emergency imposed in 1975, calling it a "blot" on democracy "when the Constitution was discarded".

"Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, and democracy was completely suppressed," he said.

"While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India and the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again, which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfill the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, amid the row over the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as a pro-tem speaker, INDIA bloc leaders on Monday carried out a protest holding copies of the Constitution inside the Parliament premises in the national capital.

The opposition has been protesting against the central government's decision to appoint seven-term BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as Pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha over senior-most Dalit MP Kodikkunnil Suresh of Congress, saying that the appointment by the BJP deviates from the traditional practice of appointing the senior member.