'Neela Drum Aur Cement': UP Man Lets Wife Go After Finding Her Facebook Post In Bulandshahr - VIDEO

X

Bulandshahr: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr allowed his wife to leave and stay with her lover after he feared for his life. The man has been identified as Rajkumar, reported NDTV.

Rajkumar has claimed that his wife was having an affair and would often threaten to get him killed before leaving to be with her lover. In July last year, his wife left him and their six-month-old child, saying that she was living with her parents. However, according to Rajkumar, she had been staying with her lover for a month.

"Every time I tried to confront her, she asked for evidence," Rajkumar said. Rajkumar's suspicion was confirmed recently when, while his wife was on a call, allegedly with her lover, Rajkumar snatched her phone. Upon checking the phone, Rajkumar found some nude photos, murder stories shared on Facebook with the caption "cement aur drum ki kahani" (cement and drum's story). Rajkumar interpreted this as a hint regarding a plot to kill him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajkumar lodged a complaint with the police. During the mediation process, his wife made it clear that she wished to live with her lover and not with Rajkumar. He then decided to let her go.

For the unversed, the reference to “blue drum and cement” recalls the March 2025 murder case in which a woman, Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover, Sahil Shukla, orchestrated the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput. Together they chopped Saurabh’s body into 15 pieces and placed the remains inside a sealed, cement-filled blue drum at his house in Meerut’s Brahmpuri locality.