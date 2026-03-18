'Needs Urgent Medical Help': Congress MP Jothimani Slams BJP's Kangana Ranaut Over 'Tapori' Remark On Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Jothimani on Wednesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut over her statement against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, calling him "Tapori."

"I think Kangana Ranaut needs some urgent medical help. Something is terribly wrong with her. Maybe because her movies are not doing well, she might be in some kind of depression," she said.”

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"That is why she's making these kinds of statements. She's someone who does not have any understanding of politics or the public... I think you don't need to give importance to such people's comments. Rahul Gandhi is what he is... Who is Kangana Ranaut to judge Rahul Gandhi?" she said.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his behaviour makes women uncomfortable and lacks decorum, while contrasting it with the conduct of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

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“Hum mahilaon ko bahut zyada unko dekhkar uncomfortable feel hota hai, Kyunki ekdum jaise tapori ki tarah wo aate hain aur kisi ko bhi 'aae tu' aise karke, 'tu tadak' karke baat karte hain," she said.