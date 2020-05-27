Need clarity on government plan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi sought the government's strategy in dealing with COVID-19 and warned about a second wave of the disease that will be very destructive after lockdown is lifted, due to disorganised decisions.

"The lockdown target has not been achieved even in 60 days. The disease is spreading. Therefore, we need clarity on the position of the government. PM at the time of clamping lockdown two months ago said that the war against Corona will be won in 21 days. It is now 60 days and the number of the infected is shooting up fast. One after another four lockdowns have failed to defeat the virus," Rahul said in a press conference via video link.

He said his present concern is that India is facing an unsuccessful lockdown and a spurt in the spread of the dreaded virus. He said the BJP government has failed on all three fronts where it had boasted of achieving great success and this reality is not hidden from the citizens. These are: 1) Did not account for migrants. 2) Wasted initial stages of Lockdown and 3) Economic package is not useful.

On UP CM Yogi Adityanath forming a commission to register people wanting to go to other states for jobs, he condemned it. "It's unfortunate that UP CM views India in such a way. These people are not personal property of UP but citizens of India... I feel people are Indians first and then they belong to their States. The decision of a person to go to work from UP to the rest of country is not the CM's but their own."

Meanwhile, BJP rejected Rahul’s statement the lockdown had “failed”, saying the doubling rate of coronavirus infection has fallen to 13 days from three before the lockdown, which, BJP asserted, is a “success” of India.