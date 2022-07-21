e-Paper Get App

NDA's Droupadi Murmu crosses 50% mark of total valid votes; set to become the President of India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
Dhanbad: People belonging to tribal community dance in support of Droupadi Murmu, who is set to be Indias first President from the tribal community, in Dhanbad Thursday, July 21, 2022. | -(PTI Photo) (PTI07_21_2022_000303B)

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has crossed the 50% mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

She is set to become the President of the India.

Droupadi Murmu has crossed the halfway mark after three rounds of counting. There is still one more round of counting to go.

Details of third round:

3rd round | States covered are Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab. In this round, total valid votes 1,333. Total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, Yashwant Sinha 521 votes

