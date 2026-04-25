NDA Inches Closer To Two-Thirds Mark In Rajya Sabha, Falls Short By Just 17 Seats After AAP Split

AAP MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal during a press conference, at Constitution Club, in New Delhi on Friday. | ANI

On April 24 seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party, including Raghav Chadha, announced their decision to quit the party and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The move majorly alters the numerical balance in the Upper House, strengthening the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Merger Clause Shields Defectors

The shift invokes the “merger” exception under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which allows legislators to avoid disqualification if at least two-thirds of a party’s members agree to the move. With seven out of AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha MPs backing the switch, the condition is met.

The remaining AAP MPs in the Upper House are Sanjay Singh, Balbir Singh Seechewal, and ND Gupta.

NDA Nears Crucial Constitutional Threshold

The Rajya Sabha has an effective strength of 244 members, with 163 required for a two-thirds majority a key threshold for passing constitutional amendments.

Following the defection, the NDA’s tally has risen to around 145 MPs, placing it just 17–18 seats short of the crucial mark. The BJP’s standalone strength has also increased from 106 to 113, though it remains short of a simple majority on its own.

Formal Approval Awaited

According to media report in The New India Express, Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan is expected to formally clear the merger. Until then, the seven MPs technically remain with AAP but are widely expected to support the government in parliamentary proceedings.

Strategic Boost For NDA

While the NDA has not yet crossed the two-thirds threshold, the development reduces its dependence on smaller allies and opposition support. It also strengthens the government’s position in pushing key legislative agendas in the Upper House.

More importantly, upcoming retirements later in 2026 could further shift the balance, offering the NDA an opportunity to inch closer or even cross the constitutional benchmark.

AAP Weakens, Opposition Cries Foul

The defection has severely weakened the AAP’s presence in the Rajya Sabha, reducing its strength from 10 MPs to just three. The move follows internal tensions and political friction within the party.

Opposition leaders have criticised the development, terming it a “betrayal” and alleging pressure tactics, while the defecting MPs have defended their decision as being aligned with the Centre’s development agenda.