NDA ally Beniwal threatens to quit alliance if farm bills are not withdrawn

Jaipur: NDA ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party on Monday threatened to quit the alliance if the farm bills are not withdrawn immediately.

RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said the farm bills are anti-farmer and should be withdrawn.

Beniwal wrote to home minister Amit Shah asking that the government withdraw the bills. He said the government should act quickly because it did not reflect well on the ruling dispensation that the Annadata (farmer) is forced to hold an agitation amid the severe cold and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If the government does not act swiftly in the matter, the RLP would have to reconsider its support to the NDA keeping in mind the interest of farmers,” he said.

He said while the RLP is an alliance partner of the NDA but farmers and youth are its strength and in the interest of farmers, the RLP would not hesitate to take back its support.

He said the farmers should be given a site in Delhi as per their wishes and the government should hold talks with the protesting farmers. He said the bills should be taken back and the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission be implemented for welfare of farmers.

He also put out a series of tweets, tagging Shah and demanding that the bills be withdrawn and the centre hold talks with the farmers.