NCP leaders back Saseendran, Oppn seeks his resignation

Thiruvananthapuram

Senior NCP leaders on Wednesday said they presently do not think any illegality has been committed by Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, who allegedly tried to settle a sexual harassment case involving a party member in Kollam, even as the Congress continued to demand his resignation and the CPI(M) said it does not have the complete details.

Meanwhile, Saseendran met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence.

After the meeting, he told the media that he informed the chief minister about the entire issue and his role in the matter and Vijayan heard him out.

Saseendran, however, did not say what the chief minister's response was.

A Vijayaraghavan, the convener of Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala and the Secretary of CPI(M) Kerala State Committee, said his party or the state government has not taken a decision yet as they do not have the complete details regarding the matter.

He said that presently the only details available was what was being shown on news channels and based on that a decision cannot be taken and therefore, he cannot comment on whether Saseendran should resign or not.