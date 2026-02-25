NCERT To Revise Class 8 Textbook After CJI Objects To 'Corruption In Judiciary' References: Reports

From the 2025–26 session, NCERT will make art a compulsory subject in Class 8 and introduce theatre, music, and drama as regular subjects. | Image: Canva

Preparations are reportedly underway to revise portions of a Class 8 Social Science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), after references to “corruption in the judiciary” triggered controversy.

According to a report by India Today, the section dealing with the judicial system was viewed as “unbalanced” in its presentation and emphasis, prompting calls for reconsideration.

CJI Takes Strong Objection

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant took strong objection to the references in the newly released textbook, asserting that he would not permit the institution’s integrity to be defamed.

Responding to concerns raised in open court, the CJI said he was fully aware of the issue and had been receiving numerous calls and messages from members of the judicial fraternity.

Suo Motu Cognisance Confirmed

The Chief Justice confirmed that he has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. “Law will take its course,” he remarked, indicating that appropriate action would follow.

Further details regarding the specific revisions expected in the textbook are awaited.