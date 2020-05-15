Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada use remote-controlled bombs for first time; STF, DRG and CAF jawans defuse them

On Friday, the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada used remote-controlled bombs for first time to target the jawans. However, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police, Special Task Force (STF) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawans defused the bombs planted in Malewahi forest.

The Naxalites had planted petrol bombs with pressure cooker IED bombs, targeting the jawans in the forests of Malewahi. Not only that, Naxalites had attached antennas to these bombs and hung them on the tree, so that the they could blast these bombs from a distance only with the help of a remote.

The bombs were planted on the route of an under construction road between Malewahi and Bodli. The CAF, STF and DRG jawans who had gone for patrolling found the bombs and defused them. Notably, this is for the first time that the Naxalites have used remote-controlled bombs. The target of the Naxalites was allegedly the road opening party.