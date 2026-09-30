Navy Told To Maintain Combat Readiness, Step Up Maritime Surveillance

Defence leaders review the Indian Navy’s operational preparedness and maritime security priorities at the Naval Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi | X - @rajnathsingh

New Delhi, September 30, 2026: India’s top defence leadership has asked naval commanders to maintain a high degree of combat readiness and strengthen maritime surveillance, highlighting the Navy’s role in protecting the country’s energy security amid the situation in West Asia.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth and Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan addressed sessions at the second edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2026. The three-day conference, being held at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi from September 29 to October 1, has brought together the Navy’s senior leadership, including operational and area commanders.

Addressed the Indian Navy Commanders' Conference at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi today.



The ongoing 'Operation Urja Suraksha' has once again demonstrated the Indian Navy's professionalism and operational readiness to protect our energy supply lines and national interests.



The… pic.twitter.com/ds7m5Y8z5x — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 29, 2026

Secure Seas, Stronger Nation

Singh underlined India’s “growing strategic responsibilities” in the maritime domain and described the Navy as a first responder and “preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region”, according to a Navy spokesperson. He called for stronger maritime surveillance, analytical capabilities and operational responsiveness.

With developments in West Asia placing greater focus on vital maritime routes, Singh highlighted Operation Urja Suraksha, being led by the Indian Navy, and its contribution to safeguarding India’s energy security. The emphasis reflects the importance of maritime preparedness at a time when disruptions at sea can have consequences well beyond the security sphere.

Push For Self-Reliance

Singh also stressed “aatmanirbharta”, indigenous capability development and technology absorption. He underlined that “secure seas are integral to a secure nation and a developed nation”.

General Subramani described the Indian Navy as a “strategic force multiplier” and stressed technology transformation, data sharing and resilience in modern warfare. He also commended the Navy’s efforts towards technology absorption, “aatmanirbharta” and safeguarding India’s energy security.

Technology At The Centre

The CDS highlighted the changing nature of warfare and called for faster technology transformation, seamless data sharing, greater resilience and sustenance. He also stressed greater jointness and integration among the three services, signalling how technology and coordination are becoming increasingly central to military preparedness, PTI reports.

The conference began with an inaugural address by Admiral Swaminathan, who reviewed the prevailing maritime security environment and the Navy’s operational posture.

Combat Readiness In Focus

Admiral Swaminathan emphasised the need to maintain a “high degree of combat readiness, agility and responsiveness” while accelerating technology absorption and capability development to tackle contemporary and emerging challenges across the maritime domain.

General Seth also interacted with naval commanders and shared his perspectives on the contemporary security environment. The discussions focused on strengthening tri-service synergy, interoperability and integrated responses to emerging security challenges.

Services Seek Greater Synergy

The discussions reinforced the need for closer coordination among the armed forces and continued exchange of operational lessons to improve joint preparedness. The interactions with the CDS and Army Chief also allowed the naval leadership to exchange views on the evolving nature of warfare, capability development and the growing importance of “integrated operations in addressing emerging security challenges”.

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During the remaining sessions, the naval leadership will hold detailed discussions on operations, materiel, logistics, human resources, training, force development and the induction of emerging technologies. Measures to optimise force levels and strengthen combat readiness are also on the conference agenda.

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