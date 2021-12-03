Navy Day 2021: History, theme, here's all you need know

Indian Navy Day marks every day on December 4 to acknowledge and awe the role and achievements of the Indian Navy, the day holds his history and significance to launch of Operation Trident.

Several events are scheduled by the Naval officials to observe this noteworthy day, a theme is proposed every year to celebrate Navy Day.

The theme of the Navy Week 2021 is 'Indian Navy – Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'.

The Indian Navy is to celebrate the day this year as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ as it shall be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war. The Indian Navy was established by the East India Company in 1612. Later it was named as Royal India Navy and post-Independence, it was reconstituted as the Indian Navy in 1950.

The Indian Navy is the naval branch of the Indian Armed Forces led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief. The Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is considered the Father of the Indian Navy.

History

Dating back to this day during the Indo-Pakistan War, December 4 was chosen to commemorate the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan in 1971. The India-Pakistan War of 1971 had begun on December 3, when the Pakistan Air Force launched pre-emptive strikes on airfields in Western India. India responded by formally declaring war in the wee hours of December 4.

Timeline of the 1971 War ranges from December 3 to December 16, wherein Bangladesh was liberated to form the government later.

December 3: The Bangladesh Air Force, which was formed through the then Indian assistance and had on board revolting Bengali officers and the Pakistan Air Force, took to destroy Pakistani oil depots; Pakistan later attacked India which trigger the the country to step into the war

December 4: Having formally entered the war, Indian naval attack on Karachi occured

December 5: The Indian Navy’s Western C-in-C, Vice Admiral SN Kohli received the code word “Angaar”, which meant success in Operation Trident.

December 7: Jessore, Sylhet liberated

December 8: Indian air attack on Murid airbase

December11: Hilli, Mymenshingh, Kushtia and Noakhali liberated. USA deploys USS Enterprise in Bay of Bengal

December13: USSR sent warships to counter Enterprise

December 16: The 1971 War ended here and India sealed its victory when the instrument of surrender was signed by Lt Gen A A K Niazi of Pakistan with Lt Gen J S Aurora watching, at Dhaka. That remains the abiding image of the 1971 War.

December 22: Provisional government arrives in Dhaka from exile

After the war against Pakistan, the whole country rejoiced the success of the Indian Navy. To mark the significance of this day, several educational institutes and other organizations across the country conduct Marathons, Quiz Competition, Air displays and tattoo ceremonies take place on this day. Internet users also take it to social media to remember the day by sharing quotes and messages.

