Navy Day 2020: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah extend greetings to navy personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others on Friday extended greetings to navy personnel and their families on the occasion of Navy Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. "Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries," PM Modi said in a tweet.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day. Rajnath Singh's tweet read, "On the occasion of #indiannavyday2020 my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force. The @indiannavy is at the forefront of keeping our seas safe by ensuring maritime security. I salute their valour, courage and professionalism."
Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to navy personnel and said that the country is proud of formidable blue water force for their unwavering commitment in protecting our marine borders. "On Navy Day, I extend my warm greetings to all our courageous personnel of the Indian Navy and their families. India is proud of our formidable blue water force for their unwavering commitment in protecting our marine borders and serving the nation during calamities," Amit Shah tweeted.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day and said that the nation is proud of its strong and valiant Navy. "#NavyDay greetings to all brave personnel of the Indian Navy who keep our seas secure and safeguard the country's maritime interests with great commitment. The nation is proud of its strong & valiant Navy," Goyal tweeted.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted navy personnel on Navy Day and lauded their bravery and selfless service in defending the country. "My greetings to all the navy personnel on Navy Day today. Let us all salute our navy personnel for their bravery, dedication and patriotism and selfless service in protecting the nation. My best wishes to all the navy personnel and their families," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
Even, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greetings to navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day. "On the occasion of #NavyDay, I salute all the brave sailors who guard our waters. Jai Hind," she tweeted.
Spokesperson of the Indian Navy at IHQ MoD(Navy) and DPR, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi, in a tweet said, "On the occasion of #NavyDay2020 we reaffirm #IndianNavy's steadfast commitment to the service of the Nation and towards ensuring our Maritime Security & Territorial Integrity" Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff & all personnel of Indian Navy."
Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)