Navy Day 2020: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah extend greetings to navy personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others on Friday extended greetings to navy personnel and their families on the occasion of Navy Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. "Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries," PM Modi said in a tweet.