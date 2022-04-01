Navratri 2022: IRCTC introduces special menu; here's how you can place your order

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (Miniratna Enterprise of Government of India) IRCTC provides catering services to the passengers at their seats during the journey.

Passengers can now order fast food of their choice on the train during the journey.

To book travel and pilgrimage of Indian Railways login at www.irctctourism.com

Starters (no onion, no garlic, made with sendha namak)

Aloo Chaap: A perfect snack for those cravings during fasting is made with fresh coconut, peanuts, sabudana, and an overload of flavours. Sabudana Tikki: Sabudana tikkis deep-fried till golden brown and crisp to perfection, served with creamy curd.

Main Course (No onion, no garlic, made with sendha namak).

Paneer Makhmali and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap, and Sitaphal Kheer. Kofta Curry and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Kofta curry, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap, and Sitaphal Kheer. Paneer Makhmali with Parathas, Arbi Masala includes Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala and Singhadha Aloo Paratha. Sabudana Khichdi with Curd: Made from sabudana, tempered with green chillies, mustard seeds, and roasted peanuts.

Desserts

Sitaphal Kheer: Made with fresh custard apple pulp and cream.

The IRCTC has also launched a special app for ordering food. Orders can also be booked by calling “Food on Track” app or by calling 1323.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:15 PM IST