Navratri 2020: PM Modi greets people as nine-day festival begins

Wishing for a safe, healthy and prosperous planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people as Navratri began on Saturday.

"Many congratulations on the auspicious festival of Navratri. May Mother Jagadamba bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said, "Pranams to (hail) Maa Shailputri (first form of Goddess Durga worshipped) on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden."