Navjot Singh Sidhu, lodged in Patiala jail, hasn't eaten in nearly 24 hours, says his lawyer

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sentenced to one-year jail term in a 34-year-old road-rage case, has not eaten anything in nearly 24 hours, said his lawyer HPS Verma, reported India Today.

According to the lawyer, Sidhu refused to eat dinner provided by the Patiala jail authorities on Friday night as he is allergic to wheat.

Meanwhile, the lawyer has appealed in the Patiala court that food be provided to the cricketer-turned-politician as per his health constraints. However, there has been no response from the authorities yet, he said.

Sidhu is lodged in Barrack No.10 of Patiala jail and his prisoner number 1,37,683.

The 58-year-old former cricketer on Friday had surrendered before the court and was later sent to the Patiala Central Jail. He was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in the 1988 road-rage case. As Sidhu has to undergo rigorous imprisonment, he will also have to work in the prison.

The SC had on Thursday sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. A 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident. When reporters sought Sidhu's reaction to the verdict on Thursday, he had declined to comment. However, he had later tweeted to say he "will submit to the majesty of the law".

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to the man, it had spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. Gurnam Singh's family had sought a review of the judgment, which was allowed by the SC.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 07:43 PM IST