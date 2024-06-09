 'I'm Sorry If..': Naveen Patnaik's Aide VK Pandian Quits Politics Days After BJD's Debacle In Odisha Assembly Polls (VIDEO)
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
VK Pandian | Twitter

Naveen Patnaik's aide and BJD leader, VK Pandian, announced his retirement days after the BJD faced a rout in the Odisha assembly polls.

In a video released on Sunday (June 9), Pandian said that he has decided to withdraw himself from active politics.

Pandian also said that he had entered politics with the sole purpose to help his "mentor" Naveen Patnaik. He also apologised to the "BJD family and workers" and said that he continues to have his "guru" Naveen babu in his "breadth" and ended his speech with Jay Jagannath.

This is breaking news.

