'I'm Sorry If..': Naveen Patnaik's Aide VK Pandian Quits Politics Days After BJD's Debacle In Odisha Assembly Polls (VIDEO)

Naveen Patnaik's aide and BJD leader, VK Pandian, announced his retirement days after the BJD faced a rout in the Odisha assembly polls.

In a video released on Sunday (June 9), Pandian said that he has decided to withdraw himself from active politics.

Odisha: BJD Leader VK Pandian Announces Retirement from Active Politics pic.twitter.com/PhY6E18972 — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2024

Pandian also said that he had entered politics with the sole purpose to help his "mentor" Naveen Patnaik. He also apologised to the "BJD family and workers" and said that he continues to have his "guru" Naveen babu in his "breadth" and ended his speech with Jay Jagannath.

