Naveen Patnaik meets WFP Executive Director David Beasley in Rome, shares Odisha’s achievements on Food Security

Following his visit to Rome, Odisha's chief minister Naveen Patnaik today took the stage at the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters in Rome to share the transformational progress by the state on strengthening livelihoods and food security with a specific focus on marginalized communities and women, ANI reported.

The Chief Minister is currently in Rome at the invitation of the WFP to visit its HQ and share the State’s transformational initiatives.

Along with the delegation led by the chief minister, WFP Executive Director David Beasley and the leadership team of WFP were present at the event.

The discussions focused on food security where Odisha has taken several transformative steps & disaster management where the state has set global benchmarks.

“Over the last two decades, Odisha has been through a transformational journey in the field of food production, food security, livelihoods, disaster management and so on," Patnaik said.

“It would be our pleasure to share our experience across the world through WFP and its partner agencies,” he added.

Welcoming the chief minister, the Executive Director of the World Food Programme David Beasley said, “It is a pleasure to welcome the Chief Minister of Odisha and share our impressions on the innovative work the State is doing in partnership with WFP in India. Our joint goal of strengthening livelihoods and food security across Odisha is being translated into action with a series of ambitious projects to support inclusive development and new economic opportunities, especially for women. It’s exciting to see how our collaboration is helping to drive Odisha’s progress towards achieving Zero Hunger and the other UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

WFP and the Government of Odisha have reportedly signed four partnership agreements and initiated six new projects in 2021.

Upon his visit, Patnaik met Pope Francis in Vatican City on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister paid tribute to freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi at the MG Memorial Statue at the Piazza Gandhi in Rome. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Patnaik said that he is inspired by the ideals and principles of India's father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

