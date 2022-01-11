National Youth Day 2022: Significance, History, Theme , Celebration

National Youth Day is celebrated every year to remember Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary. Swami Vivekanand always motivated the youth of the country and spoke about the right use of the youth in the development of the country.

National Youth Day 2022

National Youth Day in India is celebrated to remember the legacy of Swami Vivekanand. Swami Vivekanand's speech is recited in schools, colleges. Various programs for youth, competitions are organized for students and also for the younger generation are arranged.

Swami Vivekanand’s thoughts on Youths:

Swami Vivekanand was born on twelfth Jan 1863. Youth and India at that time as a country were underdeveloped. India did not get freedom and hence youth's roles were very important for the country. Youth is considered the future of the country. So if the base of the youth is developed at a very younger age, it benefits the whole country in future.

Swami Vivekanand highlighted the importance of the contribution of youth to the country. Swami Vivekanand is known for thinking out of the box and speaking of his mind. He explained how to channelize the youth's energy and potential of the youth into concrete concepts. His outstanding speeches always motivated the country and youth.

Significance of National Youth Day

The ideas of Swami Vivekanand are still valid during current times and can guide the youth for their future. He always explained how youth can recognize their potential and voice their opinions. His inspirational speeches helped the youths to fight against the British and fight for independence.

Swami Vivekanand was called the “National Saint of India”. He said if a person can attain almost anything if he dares to see beyond what it is and what he desires to become. Because of Swami Vivekanand's passion for youth development, it is significant to celebrate national youth day on his birthday.

National Youth Day 2022 Celebration

2022 National Youth Day which is also Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, is celebrated to remember his ideas and values for the youth and country. Various functions for the youth, school, college children are arranged in camps, society functions, youth conventions, etc.

Various virtual conventions will also be arranged this year due to the restriction of COVID-19. These conventions are especially covered on the topics like 'future of youth', 'challenges in front of youth', 'dream of youth', and on similar topics.

The theme of National Youth Day 2022:

Every year national youth day has different themes. The theme of National Youth Day 2022 is 'YUVAAH – Utsah Naye Bharat Ka' which means ' Youth- Excitement of New India.'

