India

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

National Tourism Day: Wishes and quotes to share on SMS, social media

FPJ Web Desk
National Tourism Day: Wishes and quotes to share on SMS, social media | File

Every year, 25th January is observed in India as the National Tourism Day, an incredible practice to spread awareness of the importance for traveling and protecting nature. The day, established by the government, also aims to highlight the role of the tourism sector in the country's overall economy.

The theme for National Tourism Day 2022 is “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

On this day, here's some quotes and greetings to share with your family and friends:

"A tourist will come drawn to its beautiful past but we need to put efforts for creating systems to make them stay here” - Narendra Modi

"Tourism in India has the potential to promote faster, sustainable and more inclusive growth. It could be used as a powerful antidote to tackle poverty" - Chiranjeevi

"Take only memories, leave only footprints" - Chief Seattle

“Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” - Gustave Flaubert

"The traveller sees what he sees, the tourist sees what he has come to see" - Gilbert K. Chesterton

"Tourists don't know where they've been, travellers don't know where they're going" - Paul Theroux

“The journey is the destination.” - Dan Eldon

“People don’t take trips, trips take people.” – John Steinbeck

“The best journeys in life are those that answer questions you never thought to ask.” ― Rich Ridgeway

“To travel is to evolve.” – Pierre Bernardo

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 02:31 PM IST
