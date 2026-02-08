National Security Alert: Assam Cabinet Recommends MHA Probe Into Congress MP’s Alleged ‘Pakistan Links’

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi | PTI

​Guwahati: In a move with significant implications for India’s internal security and diplomatic relations, the Assam Cabinet has officially recommended that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) take over the investigation into alleged "anti-India conspiracies" involving Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition, Gaurav Gogoi.

​Following a detailed report by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Sunday that the case transcends local politics and involves high-level international actors.

​1. Strategic Concerns: The 2013 ‘Confidential’ Pakistan Visit

​The Chief Minister highlighted a 10-day clandestine visit by Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan in December 2013, during which Gogoi reportedly went "digitally dark."

​Blackmail Risk: Sarma warned that such visits to a hostile nation are routinely monitored by foreign intelligence. He suggested that digital records—including videos of meetings—could exist, posing a permanent blackmail risk that could compromise Gogoi should he ever occupy a higher constitutional office.

​Sensitive Locations: The CM raised questions about Gogoi’s presence in Islamabad—the seat of Pakistan's military establishment—and potential exposure to sensitive discussions on hardware, nuclear issues, and military strategy.

2. The ‘Handler’ Allegation: Ali Tauqeer Sheikh

​Central to the investigation is Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani national and advisor to the Pakistan Planning Commission.

​Espionage Claims: The SIT report alleges that Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn (a British national), worked for Lead Pakistan under Sheikh’s direction. Even after moving to India, she reportedly continued to be remunerated by Pakistani entities via "pass-through" mechanisms, bypassing FCRA regulations.

​Data Leakage: Sarma alleged that during her tenure in India, Elizabeth collected and transmitted internal reports on India’s climate actions and political developments to Sheikh, who is described as a "central handler" for Pakistani interests.

3. Diplomatic & Legal Implications

​The Chief Minister questioned the "legitimization" of a hostile state through frequent high-level interactions.

​Visa Irregularities: Sarma claimed Sheikh was granted entry to India 13 times during the UPA era, often accompanied by senior Pakistani officials, a practice that ceased after 2014.

​Citizenship Shift: The CM revealed that Gogoi’s children have surrendered their Indian passports for British citizenship, further complicating the "national interest" aspect of a sitting Indian lawmaker’s family ties.

​Cabinet Conclusion

​The Assam Cabinet concluded that the state police lack the jurisdiction to pursue a case involving international cooperation, Interpol, and classified Union data. Consequently, the case has been referred to the MHA to be assigned to a central agency like the NIA or CBI.

​"This is not about politics; it is about the sake of national security. When a sitting MP is linked to an enemy nation’s establishment, the nation deserves full transparency," CM Sarma stated.

​Congress Response: Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed the allegations as "bogus" and "worse than a C-grade cinema," maintaining that the claims are politically motivated ahead of the state elections.