National Mathematics Day: History, significance and all you need to know

Mathematics is not just subject it is such a powerful tool which help us to understand every equation also the most important theory of the creation of universe and its others components. Every year, National Mathematics Day is celebrated throughout India to raise awareness about the importance of Mathematics in daily lives, and how Mathematics plays a major role not only as a subject but as a development factor in an individual’s daily life.

From the ancient times people used this language in many aspects while building a pyramid, or house even today’s Modern buildings to slove or research about a scientific elements or finding any theory, mathematics used everywhere.

India can’t ignore the contribution of the mathematics genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. For that reason every year on 22nd of December on the occasion of his birth anniversary the country celebrates it as the National Mathematics Day.

Here are some interesting facts you need to know about this day:

Why is National Mathematics Day celebrated?

National Mathematics Day is celebrated across the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great mathematical genius of our country Shri Srinivasa Ramanujan. It is celebrated on December 22 every year, since the year 2012.

History of National Mathematics Day:

National Mathematics Day was first observed in 2012 when former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh declared this day as National Mathematics Day on February 26, 2012, when he was visiting the Madras University in order to pay tribute to Ramanujan's achievements and celebrated his 125th birth anniversary. Since then, it is observed every year on December 22 to honour Ramanujan's work in the field of mathematics.

The day marks the birth anniversary of self-taught Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan and his contributions in the field of mathematics. Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887, into a Tamil brahmin Iyenger family in Erode, Madras Presidency.

Significance of National Mathematics Day:

The main objective behind the celebration is to raise awareness among people about the importance of mathematics for the development of humanity. On this day, training is also provided to the mathematics teachers and students through camps and highlights the development, production, and dissemination of teaching-learning materials (TLM) for Mathematics and research in related areas.

How is National Mathematics Day celebrated?

National Mathematics Day is celebrated in various schools, colleges, universities, and educational institutions in India. Even the International Society UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) and India had agreed to work together to spread mathematics learning and understanding. Along with this, various steps were taken to educate the students in mathematics and spread knowledge to the students and learners all over the world.

All the states of India celebrate National Mathematics Day in different ways. Various competitions and mathematical quizzes are conducted at schools, colleges, and universities. Mathematics talent and students from all over India participate in these programs and workshops.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:10 PM IST