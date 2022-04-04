National Maritime Day India 2022: Know its history, theme and significance

Each year, India celebrates National Maritime Day on April 5 to commemorate India's first merchant sea voyage in the trading world. The day was first celebrated in the year 1964. On this day in 1919, navigation history was created when SS Loyalty, the first ship of The Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd., journeyed to the United Kingdom, a crucial step for India's shipping history when sea routes were controlled by the British.

The year 2022 marks 59th National Maritime Day. The day is observed yearly by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

The day is celebrated to show gratitude to the men who spend many months in the sea, carrying out the bulk of India’s trade and commerce at a global level.

By providing 95 per cent of India's commerce volume, the maritime industry plays an essential role in the Indian economy. India recently set a new trade record of over $400 billion, with maritime trades playing a significant role in achieving this milestone.

National Maritime Day of India 2022 Theme

The theme of the 59th edition of the National Maritime Day 2022 celebrations is Sustainable Shipping beyond Covid-19. This day is celebrated to support the global economy, the most well-organized, safe and sound environmentally responsive approach to transporting goods from one corner to another corner of the world.

Maritime India Vision 2030

Announced by prime minister Narendra Modi at the three day Maritime India Summit on National Maritime Day 2021, the Maritime India Vision 2030 is a ten-year program aiming to overhaul the Indian maritime sector. The expenditure for the same is a Rs 3 lakh crore investment in port projects across India that promises to generate employment for 20 lakh people.

Vision key points:

Enhance Global Share in Ship Building, Repair and Recycling

Strengthen Policy and Institutional Framework to Support all Stakeholders

Enhance Logistics Efficiency through Technology and Innovation

Lead the World in Safe, Sustainable & Green Maritime Sector

Enhance India’s Global stature and Maritime Cooperation

Key facts:

Out of the 12 major ports in India, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust is the largest and is ranked 28th among the top 100 container ports in the world. JNP handles 55 per cent of all containerized goods in the country.

By 2024, India aims to double its ship recycling capacity and attract more end-of-life boats from Europe and Japan to the country.

In India, there are 13 major ports, 12 of which are government-run and one of which is privately held.

(from sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:53 PM IST