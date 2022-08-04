National Herald case: Searches on at Young Indian Office; Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge leaves after ED interrogation

Mallikarjun Kharge leaving Herald House | ANI

The Enforcement Directorate resumed its searches on Thursday at the office of Young Indian (YI) Pvt Ltd in Delhi in presence of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Principal Officer of the organisation.

However, Kharge after his interrogation left the premises of Herald House.

According to NDTV, the searches have been on for more than seven hours.

Kharge was assisting the ED officials when he was quizzed. He was quizzed over a few documents of YI.

Congress has slammed the agency's summons to Kharge that were sent yesterday, pointing out that it he was summoned in the middle of parliament session.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised the issue of summoning of Kharge by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying he was called by the probe agency when Parliament is in session and he left around 12:20 pm and presented himself.

Today, a team of ED officials reached the YI office for the search operation. They also opened the office of YI which had been sealed.

The ED had earlier accused Mallikarjuna Kharge and Pawan Bansal of not cooperating despite sending two emails to them. On Wednesday, the ED officials had sealed the YI office saying nobody was assisting them and they were forced to do so.