National Girl Child Day 2021: History, significance - All you need to know

Every year on 24th January, National Girl Child Day is celebrated throughout the country to point out the inequalities girls face at various stages of their lives. The aim of the day is to spread awareness about the necessary steps which needs to be taken in order to eradicate all gender based inequalities.

When was the day started?

National Girl Child day was started in 2008 by The Ministry of Women and Child to bring public attention on issues like lack of proper education among the girl child, lack of nutrition, medical care and numerous such factors.

Female feticide still remains a major problem in India. Although, new policies since the last Census and better awareness has contributed to a little improvement. Child marriage is another problem which needs to be resolved. Moreover, the increase in number of crimes against the girl child in the recent times has presented another enormous evil which needs to be annihilated as soon as possible.

In order to deal with all these major issues, the Government of India came up with Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme. Government issues simple directives which we all must follow to ensure a healthier environment and a better way of life for the girl child.

These directives are-

-Celebrate the birth of girl child in the family and community.

-Take pride in daughters and oppose the mentality of ‘Bojh’ and ‘Paraya Dhan’.

-Find ways to promote equality between boys and girls.

-Secure admission to & retention of girl child in schools.

-Engage men and boys to challenge gender stereotypes and roles.

-Educate and sensitize our sons to respect women and girls as equal members of society.

-Report any incident of sex determination test.

-Strive to make neighborhood safe & violence-free for women & girls.

-Oppose dowry and child marriage within the family and community.

-Advocate simple weddings.

-Support women’s right to own and inherit property.

-Encourage women to go out, pursue higher studies, work, do business, access public spaces freely etc.

-Mind his language and be sensitive to women and girls.

(Source: Ministry of Women and Child Development, GOI)