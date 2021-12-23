National Consumer Rights Day 2021: History, Significance and everything you need to know

Every Year, December 24 is observed as National Consumer Rights Day with a selected theme in India.

At this point the patron Protection Act, 1986 had received the assent of the president. The enactment of this Act is taken into consideration as a historic milestone within the customer movement within the country.

This day provides a chance for people to spotlight the importance of the patron movement so they must make every consumer more tuned in to their rights and responsibilities.

Its purpose is to spread awareness to consumers about their importance, their rights, and responsibilities.

On December, 24, 1986, the patron Protection Act was passed on today. After this, changes were made within the Act in 1991 and 1993.

Consumer Rights in India-

The Consumer Protection Act 1986 gives 6 basic rights to the consumers:

Right to choose the product.

Right to be protected from all kind of hazardous goods.

Right to be informed about the performance and quality of all products.

Right to be heard in all decision-making processes related to consumer interests.

Right to seek redressal, whenever consumer rights have been infringed.

Right to complete consumer education.

Significant Events on National Consumer Day-

National, state, and local governments undertake awareness programs:

The Union government of India, along with state and local governments, hold events and programs on consumer awareness every year. These events often feature skits and plays that highlight the rights of the consumer. Last year, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution jointly hosted a virtual event that was aimed explaining the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019.

Events in Schools, Colleges and Universities:

National Consumer Rights Day is celebrated in many schools and universities to increase awareness among their students about their consumer rights while buying any product or scenarios where they might get duped.

This year too, National Consumer Day will be celebrated with similar programs amid the addition of precautionary measures given the pandemic.

National Consumer Rights Day 2021: Quotes on Consumers-

“Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.” – Bill Gates

“We see our customers as invited guests to a party, and we are the hosts, it's our job every day to make every important aspect of the customer experience a little bit better.” – Jeff Bezos

“Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need before they realize it themselves.” – Steve Jobs

“For us, our most important stakeholder is not our stockholders it is our customers. We are in business to serve the needs and desires of our core customer base.” – John Mackey

