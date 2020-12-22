National Consumer Rights Day 2020: Significance, theme - All you need to know

Every Year, December 24 is observed as National Consumer Rights Day with a selected theme in India.

At this point the patron Protection Act, 1986 had received the assent of the president. The enactment of this Act is taken into consideration as a historic milestone within the customer movement within the country.

This day provides a chance for people to spotlight the importance of the patron movement so they must make every consumer more tuned in to their rights and responsibilities.

Its purpose is to spread awareness to consumers about their importance, their rights, and responsibilities.

On December, 24, 1986, the patron Protection Act was passed on today. After this, changes were made within the Act in 1991 and 1993.



Theme for 2020

This year the National Consumer Day is well-known with the theme “The Sustainable Consumer'.



We urgently need drastic action to handle the world crises of worldwide global temperature change and biodiversity loss. the last decade of the 2020s is our last chance to limit warming to 1.5c since pre-industrial times, in line with the Paris Agreement and to reverse this trend of wide-scale biodiversity loss.



The consumer movement will highlight the life-style changes consumers can make to play their part, and what governments and businesses must do to form sustainability the easy choice for consumers.



